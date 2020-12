ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — One person was airlifted with injuries to an area hospital Saturday following a single-vehicle crash into the side of a house on 518 E. Main St., according to Abingdon Police Chief John Holbrook.

According to Holbrook, the Abingdon Police Department continues to investigate this incident.

No further details are available at this time.

Your News Channel 11 team will provide updates as we receive them both on-air and online at WJHL.com.