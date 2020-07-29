Abingdon police investigating after truck, attached trailer stolen from home

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Abingdon Police Department is investigating after a truck was stolen from a home early on Tuesday morning.

According to a release from APD, the truck is a white 2000 Nissan Frontier two-door pick-up truck.

The release says the owner believes it was taken sometime from 2 a.m. until 3 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28.

It was stolen from a home in the 200 block of Longview Drive, according to APD.

The truck also has a blue camper shell over the bed and has a Virginia registration of JMR7910.

A description of the truck says it has rust over the fender wells , a headliner hanging down and several dents in the back bumper and doors.

APD reports a black 2016 Currahee Landscape trailer with one axle was attached to the truck.

The release says a black toolbox and a snowplow for a lawnmower were in the trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD at 276-628-3111.