ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Washington County Department of Elections announced that its early voting location at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center will open Monday. This location will be open for all Washington County, Virginia voters.

“Washington County voters have demonstrated unprecedented interest in the upcoming November 3 election. Nearly 20% of registered voters have already cast ballots either in person or by mail,” said Derek Lyall, Washington County Director of Elections, in a press release Sunday.