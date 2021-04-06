Abingdon permit granted to move historic Dooley House

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Abingdon Town Council approved a special-use permit Monday night to move the 172-year-old Hiram Dooley House from Pecan Street to Park Street.

This motion follows previous discussions of demolishing the house in order to install a picnic pavilion.

Over the past couple of months, community member Dave Dalton stepped in with plans to relocate the house owned by Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church.

Dalton said the move to Park Street should be only about a 200-foot move.

“Looking forward to trying to make this happen,” Dalton said. “With the help of the town, the church, and everyone involved, and along with the community. Community’s been very very supportive.”

Dalton said his timetable is sometime in May, but one challenge will be utility costs for the move.

“Little higher than I was expecting, but we’re going to work through that,” Dalton said. “Hopefully, we can overcome those hurdles.”

Dalton said if community members want to donate to the effort, a GoFundMe page is forthcoming.