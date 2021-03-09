Abingdon PD: Traffic signals could be affected during scheduled power outage Tuesday morning

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A scheduled power outage will take place along parts of West Main Street in Abingdon on Tuesday, according to the Abingdon Police Department.
APD tweeted that American Electric Power has scheduled the outage to take place from 6:30-10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9.
The outage will impact the area from around Academy Drive up to Town Hall, according to another tweet by Abingdon police.
Traffic signals could be affected at the intersections of Russell Road and Main Street and Wall Street and Main Street.
A notice from the Town of Abingdon says the Town Hall will be closed until at least 10 a.m. due to the outage.
AEP scheduled the outage to work on power lines in the area.