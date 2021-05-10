Abingdon PD seeking suspect after alleged armed robbery Sunday night

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Abingdon Police Department is searching for a suspect after an alleged armed robbery on Sunday night.

According to a post from APD, officers were called to the Bares Discount Tobacco and Wine store at 970 East Main Street around 8:27 p.m.

The post says the suspect had already left the scene by the time officers arrived.

APD reports the suspect, described as a white man, had “produced a weapon and left the store taking cash and merchandise.”

The post states the suspect was wearing a red bandana for a mask, a green jacket, a dark-colored toboggan and blue jeans.

APD reports the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police were also called to assist with finding the suspect.

A photo of the suspect has not been released as of 5 a.m. Monday morning.