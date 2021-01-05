Abingdon PD searching for woman missing from assisted living facility

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Abingdon Police Department is searching for a woman reported missing from an assisted living facility.
According to a release from APD, Alison Carver League, 54, was last seen on Sunday, January 3 at New Horizons on Bradley Street.
Alison was last seen wearing a white coat and white hat.
She goes by the nickname “Ally,” according to the release.
Alison is 5’5″ and weighs 200 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call 276-676-6277.
In October 2020, Alison was reported missing from the same facility before being found safe.