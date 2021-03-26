Abingdon PD: Investigation underway after pedestrian suffers ‘serious injuries’ in crash

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A pedestrian was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Abingdon on Thursday afternoon.

According to a release from the Abingdon Police Department, officers were called to the 300 block of East Valley Street at 2:47 p.m. along with the Abingdon Fire Department and Washington County, Va. Life Saving Crew.

APD reports officers learned that Deena Randolph, 51, of Abingdon, had hit a man with her black Isuzu Rodeo while he was crossing the street.

The release states the pedestrian had been using the crosswalk at Abingdon Internal Medicine when he was hit.

The pedestrian was transported to Johnston Memorial Hospital by the life-saving crew with “serious injuries.”

“At this time, charges are pending and the incident is still under investigation,” according to the release.

Abingdon police provided a Google Earth street view picture of the crosswalk where the pedestrian was hit: