Abingdon PD: Drivers asked to use caution on Main Street due to oil spill

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Drivers in Abingdon are being warned to exercise caution on Main Street on Monday while crews clean up an oil spill in the area.

According to a post from the Abingdon Police Department, the oil spill stretches from the intersection of Highway 19 and Main Street down to Food Country on East Main Street.

Acting Patrol Lieutenant Blake Eades of APD said a patrol officer discovered the oil spill around 10:30 a.m.

The origin of the oil spill is not yet known, according to Eades.

Towne Street Crews are placing sand along the roadway as they work to clean up the oil.

Eades said no motor vehicle accidents have been reported due to the oil.

Crews do not have an estimated time that the scene will be cleared by.