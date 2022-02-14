ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A man is facing charges after police say he crashed into a church in Abingdon, causing a canopy on the building to fall to the ground.

A release from the Abingdon Police Department (APD) states that just before 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, a vehicle hit the front of the Abingdon Baptist Church. Officers were called to the scene and found that the vehicle had hit the “right side of the building, causing an overhanging canopy to come crashing down.”

According to police, the driver was identified as Dakota Crigger. Crigger reportedly ran from the scene of the crash into the church. He was arrested inside by officers.

The release states Crigger was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center with “serious injuries.” The APD reports charges against Crigger are pending, and the crash remains under investigation.