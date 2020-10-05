Abingdon PD asking for public’s help in search for missing woman

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with the Abingdon Police Department are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing woman.
Alison Carver League, 54, was last seen on Sunday, October 4.
League’s address is listed as New Horizons in Abingdon.
New Horizons of Abingdon is an assisted living facility.
Police said the woman’s nickname is “Ally.”
If you have any information about her whereabouts you are asked to contact Washington County Dispatch at 276-676-6277 or your local law enforcement agency.