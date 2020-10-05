Abingdon PD asking for public’s help in search for missing woman

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Economically, fall is the most successful time in the higher elevations because of the scenery. It brings in hundreds of millions of dollars to the Appalachians.

"I love fall here in Johnson County, because of the changing of the colors, the mountains, the lake," long time resident Bob Hensley said.

Everyone has their own favorite spots to do some leaf-peeping weather in east Tennessee, North Carolina, or Southwest Virginia.

"When you go up the Iron Mountain on 421 as you go toward Bristol before you get to say the valley anywhere you want to stop along the way, fall colors are just beautiful you look down into the valley," Hensley explained.

"Driving anywhere on the Blue Ridge Parkway is a good place to go," Howard Neufeld, Professor of Biology at Appalachian State in Boone said.

According to Neufeld, several factors work together weather-wise to create the best fall foliage.

"Cool days, and especially cool nights and sunny days. Maybe a little bit of drought. not a lot, but just a little," Neufeld explained. "Usually if you have drought, it means it's sunny out. And if you have those combinations of things starting in September, and carrying through into the beginning of October, then you get the brightest colors."

The best color starts in the higher elevations about 4,000 to 4,500 feet where it's cooler. The peak likely up there in the next few days (October 5-10) before working its way down.

"About every thousand feet, you go down in elevation, it's about seven to 10 days later," Neufeld said. "So if you miss it at one elevation, you can just go to a lower elevation or you can go to an overlook at a higher elevation, look down."

Neufeld said some parts of the day are better for venturing out than others.

"The fall colors always look better, early in the morning, or even later in the afternoon. Around midday they tend to get washed out," he said.

Predicting peak fall foliage also piques meteorology student Evan Fisher's interest. He starts looking at weather patterns in the summer.

"It can be tricky. Obviously, these forecasts are very weather dependent on their approach entirely weather depends so just a small change in our one to two-week pattern can bring big differences," he said.

Fisher provided high-resolution maps for us showing when the peak week is expected.

In general, fall foliage is expected to peak this year around the third and fourth weeks of October in the immediate Tri-Cities. Again, it will peak this week in the very highest elevations.