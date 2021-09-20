Abingdon officials announce temporary road closures

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Town of Abingdon leaders revealed Monday that the northbound lane of Court Street to Plumb Alley will experience temporary intermittent closures due to construction.

These closures will be on Sept. 22 from 7:30-9:30 a.m. and Sept. 24 from 7:30 a.m. through noon.

A press release says that Plumb Alley will remain open from Pecan and Tanner streets and encourage drivers to take alternate routes.

For those who cannot avoid the area, officials ask that they drive with caution.

The courthouse will be accessible, but no street parking will be available along Court Street, the release says.