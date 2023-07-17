ORLANDO, Fla. (WJHL) — Abingdon, Va. native Rev. Rodney Arnold has become the youngest president ever of the 54-year-old Missionary Church USA denomination.

Arnold, 40, is the pastor of Knoxville, Tenn.’s OneLife Church, which is part of the denomination that was formed in 1969 and is based in Fort Wayne, Ind. He becomes the denomination’s seventh president according to a news release.

“I am beyond humbled to have been given this opportunity to lead this incredible family of churches into the future,” said Rev. Arnold, who was inaugurated July 13 at the conclusion of the church’s biennial conference.

“The willingness of this body to elect a younger leader from one of our newest regions underscores a vision of advancement and innovation that has been at the heart of the Missionary Church since its formation.”

The denomination has roots in the Mennonite, Wesleyan and Brethren movements. According to the news release it has nearly 500 churches, more than 200,000 members and 70 missionaries active across the world.

Arnold planted OneLife Church in 2009 after earning a master’s degree in evangelism and church planting from Liberty University. OneLife has planted multiple churches and campuses.

Arnold has served on the denomination’s board, the General Oversight Council, for the past four years. As president, he will oversee the national office staff while leading the various ministries and initiatives.

Rev. Arnold remains involved in the Tri-Cities community, working as an instructor each summer and fall for the Abingdon High School Marching Band.