Abingdon named Top Adventure Town in ‘Blue Ridge Outdoors’ contest

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The readers’ votes spoke, earning Abingdon the title of top small-sized adventure town in the Blue Ridge Outdoors’ 11th annual Top Adventure Towns contest.

A release from the town states that the contest was split into four different categories — tiny town (population less than 3,000), small town (population of 3,001-16,000), mid-sized town (population of 16,001-75,000) and large town (population of 75,001+).

Another Southwest Virginia town claimed the top spot in the tiny town category – Damascus.

Readers narrowed the pick from 100 adventure hubs across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, with the winning town of each category listed below:

Best Top Adventure Town (tiny) — Damascus, Virginia

Best Top Adventure Town (small) — Abingdon, Virginia

Best Top Adventure Town (mid-sized) — Boone, North Carolina

Best Top Adventure Town (large) — Asheville, North Carolina

All four top adventure towns will be featured in Blue Ridge Outdoors’ November/December issue.

The announcement followed after officials tallied more than 24,000 votes.

Abingdon was also recently named USA Today’s Best Small Town Food Scene for the third year in a row.