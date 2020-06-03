Abingdon man facing child porn charges

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A man is child pornography charges after police seized several electronic devices.

The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office and Abingdon Police Department executed a search warrant Tuesday at an apartment on Bradley Street.

Investigators seized several electronic devices, including cell phones, tablets, gaming systems, and computers.

According to the sheriff’s office, after conducting interviews and viewing evidence at the scene, investigators arrested Manuel Kerry Bailey, 43 of Abingdon, and charged him with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Sheriff Blake Andis says additional charges are probable pending further examination of the devices investigators seized.

Bailey was booked into the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon and is being held without bond.