FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Head-on collision on Interstate 81 leaves one dead and one injured.

At around 4:20 p.m. on Friday a 2019 Volkswagon Jetta being driven by Stanley Green, 62, from Abingdon, Va., crossed over the median on the interstate and struck a 2016 Honda CRV being driven by 59-year-old Michelle Vidal from Pilesgrove, New Jersey head-on.

Green died in the crash and Vidal was injured.

There is no word on Vidal’s condition.

The crash occurred near mile marker 50 northbound.