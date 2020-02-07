Abingdon man charged with animal cruelty in hunting dog stabbing case

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Authorities in Washington County, Virginia announced a man has been charged in an animal cruelty case from November 2019.

Larry Gene (Buddy) Harless, Jr., 47, has been charged with one felony count of cruelty to animals after a bluetick breed hunting dog named “Smokey” was found with injuries to the head and eye.

A news release issued Friday said, “The dog was tied upon the property of his owner, on Old Mill Road in the Glade Spring area of Washington County. The dog was taken to VCA Highlands Animal Hospital in Abingdon for treatment and died that night. The dog was then taken to Virginia Tech where a necropsy was completed.”

PREVIOUS STORY: Bluetick hound dies after owner finds it with stab wounds near Glade Spring

Authorities said Harless is currently in jail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon on other unrelated charges.

He is being held without bond.