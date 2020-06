ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Town of Abingdon has been nominated for USA Today’s “Best Small Town Food Scene” award.

Not only that, the town is currently leading the poll-based contest as of Monday evening.

Abingdon is up against 19 other smalls towns with populations under 25,000.

Voting ends at noon on Monday, June 29. Voters may cast one vote per day.

The 10 winning small towns will be announced on Friday, July 10.

Click here to vote for Abingdon.