ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — An Abingdon home on Longview Drive is a total loss after an early morning fire Wednesday.

Fire Chief Tim Estes with the Abingdon Fire Department (AFD) told News Channel 11 the fire started in a bathroom from a wall heater.

All occupants, five people and three animals, were able to escape the fire safely, according to Estes.

Along with the AFD, Green Springs Fire Rescue, Washington County Fire Rescue and Life Saving Crew and the Abingdon Police Department responded to the scene.

The American Red Cross is reportedly assisting the family in the recovery process.