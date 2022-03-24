ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Police continue to search for the person(s) responsible for a crash near the intersection of Court and Valley streets Thursday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the Abingdon Police Department, the suspect drove a white sedan and fled the scene. The victim attempted to follow the vehicle for a short time after.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Officers continue to investigate the incident, and no further information has been released as of 2:25 p.m.