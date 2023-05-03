ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – On the same day that threats were made to schools across Tennessee, including four in Northeast Tennessee, Abingdon High School also was placed in a lockdown of its own.

According to a social media post by the Abingdon Police Department (APD), the school received “information regarding a potential threat,” prompting the lockdown.

An APD spokesperson told News Channel 11 that the lockdown was later lifted and students dismissed after the threat was determined to not be credible.

“We take every threat seriously and have taken swift action to ensure the safety of all students, staff, and faculty,” the APD stated.

The APD did not confirm if the threat made was related to the string of hoax calls made to Tennessee schools and law enforcement agencies Wednesday.