Abingdon flooding causes road closures

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Due to major flooding, a couple roads in Abingdon were closed to drivers on Sunday afternoon.

Tunnel Street at Old Saltworks Road, and one section of East Main Street were closed.

With at least a couple inches of water on the roadway, officials asked anyone passing through to use an alternate route.

Despite the road closures, there were still some vehicles passing through Sunday afternoon.

For a full list of road conditions in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, click here.