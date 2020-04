ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Abingdon Fire Department is hosting a Marsh Blood Drive on Saturday, May 2.

According to a release from AFD, the drive will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the fire station, located at 316 Park Street.

The release says there is a shortage of blood in the region and the blood from the Marsh drive will benefit Johnston Memorial Hospital and other hospitals in the Ballad Health system.