Abingdon Fire Chief: No injuries reported after small fire at outbuilding housing goats

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A heating lamp led to a small fire at an Abingdon outbuilding used to house goats Monday morning, according to Abingdon Fire Chief John McCormick.

McCormick told News Channel 11 crews responded to the 26000 block of Old Trail Road just after 7 a.m.

According to McCormick, a heat lamp caused a small fire inside the outbuilding. The fire did not do significant damage to the structure and primarily burned up hay inside.

None of the goats were harmed in the fire, McCormick said.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and cleared the scene.