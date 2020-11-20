Abingdon Fire Chief: 2 people believed to be trapped in house fire in Washington County, Va.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Firefighters in Washington County, Virginia believe two people are trapped inside of a house fire Friday morning.

According to Abingdon Fire Chief John McCormick, the Abingdon Fire Department is assisting the Glade Spring Fire Department and Meadowview Fire Department at a structure fire on Mount Calm Drive.

Crews on the scene believe two people may be inside the burning home but have been unable to confirm or enter the house.

McCormick said crews were called to assist at the fire at 8:22 a.m.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene of the fire.