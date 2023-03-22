ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Abingdon is set to host one of the region’s largest bluegrass and old-time music competitions for the second time.

According to a release from the Washington County Fairground’s board of directors, the Abingdon Old-Time & Bluegrass Fiddler’s Convention (Fiddlin’ At The Fairgrounds) is set to return on June 9 and 10.

$7,500 in prizes have already been pooled for the weekend’s music competition, and additional prizes from local business donors will be given out as a drawing for all competitors.

From food trucks and vendors to informal jam sessions scattered throughout the two-day event, organizers said the event promises something for everyone. Campsites are available for attendees and competitors, and organizers hope it will lead to a closer musical community.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Within the campsite jams you may come across flat foot competitions,” the release stated. “Or find a professional musician taking the time to play music with a young child that is just starting out.”

Competition in the event is free, and attendance prices are broken down below:

-Friday: Adults $10, Youth $3

-Saturday: Adults $15, Youth $3

-Full Weekend: Adults $20, Youth $5

For more information on vendor participation, event schedules and camping reservations, visit the event’s website.