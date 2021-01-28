Abingdon FD: Townhouse unit destroyed after Thursday morning fire

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – An Abingdon townhouse unit is considered a total loss after a fire on Thursday morning.

According to a release from the Abingdon Fire Department, crews were called to the 200 block of Jefferson Circle around 9:48 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they could see smoke exiting building from the roof of Unit #20.

AFD reports officers with Abingdon Police Department were already on-scene and had made sure all residents of the structure were accounted for and outside.

Upon entering the structure, firefighters were met with “heavy smoke and heat.” Crews performed ventilation operations on the roof of the building and through second-floor windows.

The release says firefighters found the fire inside and quickly extinguished it.

The unit of origin was destroyed in the fire, but the occupant was not home when it was reported.

Crews from Meadowview Fire Department, Green Spring Fire Department and the Washington County, VA Life Saving Crew responded to the fire as well.

The fire is still under investigation, according to AFD.