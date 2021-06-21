Abingdon FD: Firefighter transported to hospital after Saturday night fire

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A firefighter was transported to the hospital for exhaustion after a structure fire in Abingdon Saturday night.

According to a release from the Abingdon Fire Department, firefighters were called to a structure fire at a home in the 800 block of West Main Street at 9:28 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found “heavy fire” coming from the mobile home.

Photo: Abingdon Fire Department

Photo: Abingdon Fire Department

Photo: Abingdon Fire Department

The release states the only person in the home was able to get out without injury.

AFD reports the fire did not spread to any other structures. The home has been deemed a total loss.

The American Red Cross has been assisting the occupants of the home.

The release states one firefighter was transported to Johnston Memorial Hospital due to exhaustion.

The following departments responded to the scene of the fire: