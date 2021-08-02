Abingdon FD: Firefighter transported to hospital after fall during Sunday house fire

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A firefighter was transported to the hospital after crews responded to a house fire in Abingdon Sunday.

According to a release from the Abingdon Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 19000 block of Spoon Gap Road around 4:41 a.m. after receiving reports of a structure fire.

When crews arrived, they saw “heavy fire” coming from the home. AFD reports the two people inside were able to get out.

The release states three vehicles parked outside were heavily damaged. The home was destroyed in the fire.

“One Firefighter was transported to Johnston Memorial Hospital for a non-life-threatening injury received due to a fall,” the release states. No further details were released regarding the injury.

According to AFD, the American Red Cross has been contacted to provide assistance to the occupants.

The following departments responded to the scene: