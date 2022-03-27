ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Abingdon Farmers Market is on its way back to town in April.

According to a press release from the organization, fans of fresh produce and local makers can visit the first Saturday Market on April 22, 2022 from 8 a.m. to noon.

For a preview, marketgoers can visit the pavilion on the corner of Remsburg Drive and Cummings Street on April 5 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and see just what’s on sale in the first Tuesday Market.

Over 75 different vendors are slated to set up at the event, and the release says you can expect to find some on the Fields-Penn House lawn as well. The market is set to open every Saturday from April through October once open, and every Tuesday from April through September.

For those who want to be sure their favorites will be there, the market also offers direct preorders from vendors through Facebook.