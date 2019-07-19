Abingdon DMV services to be interrupted Saturday morning

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicles says services at the Abingdon DMV will be temporarily unavailable Saturday morning.

According to the agency, the Abingdon DMV will be unable to provide services from 10 to 11 a.m.

The DMV says customers needing in-person services are encouraged to visit on Friday or sometime next week.

The service disruption is the result of internet repairs expected to take about 50 minutes to complete.

You can visit dmvNOW.com for a complete list of online services.