Abingdon competing with small towns around U.S. for title of ‘Best Small Town Food Scene’

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Abingdon is competing with 19 other small towns across the country in the ‘Best Small Town Food Scene’ competition hosted by USA Today.

10 small towns will be chosen as the 10 Best Small Town Food Scenes.

You can vote one time per day until voting ends on Oct. 25 at noon Eastern time. The 10 winning small towns will be announced on Nov. 5.

You can vote online by clicking here.

According to visit Abingdon, Virginia website, the town has won the competition in the past.

The website also states that while the town only has a population of slightly over 8,000, the town also has over 30 independently owned restaurants. That means that Abingdon, Virginia has more restaurants per capita than San Fransisco, New York or New Orleans, according to the website.

