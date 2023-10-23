ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Following the loss of one of their own, members of the Abingdon firefighting community and surrounding departments gathered once again to honor the life of Cameron Craig.

“This is something for people to show up and to show their respects,” said Abingdon Town Manager Mike Cochran.

Those who were close to Cameron, as well as those who had been touched by his life, gathered Monday evening at Coomes Recreation Center to remember his life.

“An outpouring of love is testimonial of who he was and the difference that he made in our lives,” said Steven Vaughan, Abingdon Fire Department’s Chaplin and Pastor of Trigg Street Church of God.

Cochran spoke on behalf of the town. He said the memorial was the town’s way of allowing those in the community wishing to show respect for the family to do so.

“We have a lot of people from town that may not be able to make the funeral,” Cochran said. “But they want to be able to show up here and show their respects. So we wanted to do this for them just to say thanks.”

Abingdon Fire Department Chief Tim Estes also spoke at the vigil, urging those in attendance to use Cameron as an example.

“If we learn anything from this terrible tragedy, it’s that we never know what tomorrow holds,” said Estes. “We should always live life like Cameron.”

Vaughan said that although Cameron is no longer with them, his legacy will live on.

“We know he’ll make a difference,” Vaughan said. “We’re going to carry a portion of this with us for the rest of our lives.”

Chief Estes has asked the public to continue to keep the department and the family in their thoughts and prayers.

Washington County, Va. Public Schools will close 2 hours early on Wednesday to ensure that buses and car traffic do not interfere with the funeral procession for Cameron.