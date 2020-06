ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Abingdon has canceled six major events during the summer months, including the Fourth of July Celebration and the Virginia Highlands Festival.

According to a release from town officials, the following events have been canceled:

July

Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks

Virginia Highlands Festival

August

Plumb Alley Day

September

Buskerfest

Call to Arms (Muster Grounds)

Block Party on Main Street

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.