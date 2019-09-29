Abingdon businesses damaged in Cummings Street fire

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Two Abingdon businesses are damaged after a Saturday afternoon fire.

A city spokesperson said multiple agencies were dispatched to 1151 Cummings Street just after 3 p.m. to a commercial structure fire at the Jimbo’s and Q Bargain Outlet.

When units arrived – the fire was coming from the Q Bargain Outlet side of the building, with heavy smoke coming from the entire building.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the end of the building. The fire did not spread to any other buildings.

The building had heavy smoke damage.

People inside the businesses were able to get out uninjured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.