Abingdon-based Dharma Pharmaceuticals under new ownership

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Dharma Pharmaceuticals has been acquired by Green Thumb Industries, a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company.
Green Thumb Industries purchased Dharma for $80 million.
Dharma, which processes medical cannabis, opened inside the former Bristol Mall in October before recently relocating to a new facility in Abingdon.
“We look forward to working with the team at GTI to complete this transaction. The Dharma name will carry on and the local leadership team in Abingdon, Virginia, will remain in place,” said Chief Executive Officer of Dharma, Jack Page. “Our patients will continue to work with our amazing staff here in Southwest Virginia to provide them with access to high quality medical cannabis.”Jack Page, CEO of Dharma