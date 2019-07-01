Abingdon approves Pal’s restaurant

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Abingdon Town Council has decided not to overturn its approval for a new Pal’s Sudden Service restaurant.

The decision comes after the group Friends of Abingdon filed an appeal against the approval, claiming the building’s signature teal color would violate sections of the town’s zoning ordinance and the Special Use Permit application.

SEE ALSO: Pal’s development challenged by Abingdon citizen group

During a meeting Monday evening, city officials affirmed the Certificate of Appropriateness for the new restaurant and rejecting the group’s appeal.

Town Manager Jimmy Morani says this Pal’s will generate between $200,000 and $220,000 annually.

Many citizens who spoke out during public comment wanted Pal’s to come to Abingdon because they wanted to see economic prosperity in their area.

“This money will help us continue to be a competitive business environment thus bettering our town for the future,” said Roman Blevis of Abingdon.

President and CEO of Pals Tom Crosby says Pal’s in Abingdon will open by the end of this year near the beginning of November.

Crosby also said they were not willing to change the color of the building because, speaking from experience, it harms revenue.

“We made one exception, Pals 29, in Johnson City which has become the exception that has proven the rule that we can’t break that standard anymore,” Crosby said. “Because when we did the one in Johnson City-giving into what they requested it hurt our sales.”

Crosby says the company is tremendously relieved with the outcome and appreciates the overwhelming amount of support.