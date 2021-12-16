Abduction, carjacking suspect arrested in Bristol, Tennessee

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- A Piney Flats man accused of carjacking and abducting a woman in Southwest Virginia is now behind bars.

According to a news release from the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department, Joshua Robert Coleman, 36, was arrested on Dec. 15 following a SWAT operation.

The news release says that the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department received information from the U.S. Marshals Service and the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office that Coleman had been located at an apartment in the 2400 block of Volunteer Parkway.

Police say a SWAT operation was then conducted by the BTPD at the residence and Coleman was taken into custody.

Coleman was wanted on several charges including abduction, carjacking, robbery, and other crimes.

According to a news release from the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 14, Coleman allegedly abducted a woman in Russell County when the victim provided a ride to Coleman from the Walmart in Lebanon.

When Coleman had entered the victim’s vehicle, he pulled out a handgun and told her to drive him and another female to a mobile home on Goose Creek Road in Bristol, Virginia.

The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office says after the victim drove Coleman and the other female to mobile home, Coleman proceeded to place the victim into the passenger seat and then dropped her off near The Falls shopping center.

BVPD reported the victim escaped from the vehicle when Coleman stopped in the Aldi’s parking lot. Area authorities were then notified and a search began for Coleman.

The victim’s stolen car was found at the mobile home on Goose Creek Road. Two females identified at the residence as Victoria Renee Dye of Bristol, Virginia, and Amber Nicole Walker of Pounding Mill, Virginia were both arrested on outstanding warrants with possible other charges pending.

Following his arrest on Dec. 15, Coleman was transported to the Sullivan County Jail. He now faces additional charges as a fugitive from justice.