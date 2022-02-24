WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) announced that Virginia’s Abandoned Mine Land Project is expected to be completed next month.

Just a month ago, Virginia Energy announced that crews would begin work on the project after officials discovered that several homes could be impacted by flooding and other natural incidents.

For years, community members were aware of the land mine’s dangers, as draining and erosion issues became more clear.

The release stated that the impacted area was last serviced in 1976, and the growing concern of locals was enough to motivate officials to find backing.

McFall Excavating, Inc. was ultimately awarded the project contract, and the Abandoned Mine Land was granted $243,720.

(PHOTO: Virginia Department of Energy)

The release states that crews began work on Feb. 11 to remove the sliding material. They will begin rerouting the incoming water direction to avoid future landslides before closing out the month-long project in March.