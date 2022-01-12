Abandoned Mine Land Project set to protect Wise Co. homes from flooding

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) is starting a new project to repair draining and erosion concerns along Pinewood Forest Road in Wise County.

A release from Virginia Energy states that an Abandoned Mine Land (AML) grant of $24,007.50 will provide enough assistance to save several homes in the area from an overflow of water – the area was last serviced in 1976 after surface mining was added.

Virginia Energy Project Coordinator Lesa Bakers believes an update in infrastructure will solve many issues that the community is facing, stating “Public Safety is always our number one priority at Virginia Energy.”

“Once this project is complete, several citizens located along Pinewood Forest Road will see destructive drainage diverted from their homes,” Baker added.

McFall Excavating, Inc. is expected to execute the plan after receiving a contract to begin work.