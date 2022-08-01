NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee gas price averages have been on a steady decline for nearly two months, according to a release from AAA on Monday.

Officials with the Auto Club Group revealed that the state is heading into its seventh week of price plummets, with Tennessee seeing, on average, a 68-cent drop in gas prices in July.

The average stands at $3.78 a gallon and is 88 cents more expensive than pump price averages this time one year ago.

“After the state average fell below $4 per gallon last week, this week brings the good news that all major metro areas in the state now also have averages below $4 per gallon,” said Megan Cooper with AAA in a news release. “Oil and gasoline futures made notable gains last week, which could potentially cause falling gas prices to stall and level out, but it’s too early to tell. For now, Tennesseans can breathe a sigh of relief as they head into the seventh straight week of falling gas prices.”

In addition to all major metro areas selling gas below $4 a gallon, 90% of Tennesseans can fill their vehicles for less than $4 a gallon, with the lowest prices at $3.40 and the highest at $4.19 — still below the national average of $4.21 a gallon.

The highest gas prices in Northeast Tennessee are in Carter, Sullivan and Washington counties at $3.81, $3.84 and $3.86, respectively.

Across the state line in Southwest Virginia, several counties top prices seen in Tennessee. Buchanan County, for example, has a gas price average of $4.32, which remains on the high end of the scale. Dickenson, Smyth and Washington counties also have gas price averages that remain more expensive than surrounding areas, at $4.12, $4.07 and $4.09 respectively.

