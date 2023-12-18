Fall Branch, Tenn. (WJHL) — With Christmas Day a week away, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers at the Fall Branch office say they’re gearing up for one of their busiest seasons.

“We generally try to gauge it about 2-3 days prior to Christmas and a day or two after,” Administrative Sergeant Matt Blankenship told News Channel 11.

AAA predicts 2.7 million Tennesseans will travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 1 this year. The vast majority of those travelers, 2.5 million by AAA predictions, will travel by car.

A spokesperson for the organization said that was the second-highest volume since AAA began its forecast in 2000.

“AAA has seen steady year-over-year growth in travel demand, culminating with what is expected to be the second-busiest year-end holiday travel season both in Tennessee and nationwide,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

With so many cars on the road, Blankenship advised drivers to exercise caution.

“Monitor your speed, go the speed limit, have plenty of distance in front and behind you and just try to be as safe as possible,” said Blankenship.

Blankenship said additional officers will be on the roads around the holiday, with extra checkpoints along I-26 and I-81.

“We’re going to have folks here, there and everywhere,” said Blankenship. “We’re going to have them on the interstates, on the state routes, the U.S. routes, the back roads.”

AAA Spokeswoman Megan Cooper said drivers should prepare their cars before they hit the road.

“Make sure that you’re doing things like checking your tires and your battery, listen to and feel the brakes, replace wiper blades and replenish windshield cleaner. Top up engine oil and other fluids,” Cooper said.

For those hoping to avoid crowds, the best option is to travel early. AAA recommends hitting the road before 10 a.m. on Dec. 23 or before noon between Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.