NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The average gas price in Tennessee saw a slight decline, according to a release from the AAA on Monday.

AAA reports that across the Volunteer State, prices fell by almost eight cents on average. The average gas price statewide is now $4.04.

That average price is up 75 cents from February and up more than a dollar from the same time in 2021.

AAA stated that the declining price of crude oil has granted slight relief to Tennessee drivers. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused a spike in the cost of crude oil earlier in March, which has since tapered off. In addition, demand for gasoline has dropped, which AAA notes is out of character for this time of year.

As of Monday, 53% of gas stations in Tennessee have prices below $4 per gallon.

Tennessee’s gas prices are still averaging lower than the country’s. According to AAA, the average cost of gas per gallon is $4.25. The United States reached a record high on March 11 at $4.33.

AAA reported Monday that in Northeast Tennessee, only Washington ($4.019) and Sullivan counties ($4.025) had average gas prices above $4. Greene County has one of the lowest average gas prices in the state.

The Tri-Cities was not featured among the most expensive metro markets for gas in Tennessee; however, nearby Morristown ($4.11) and Knoxville ($4.12) were the two most expensive markets on Monday.

To see the average gas price in your county, check the AAA Gas Prices map.