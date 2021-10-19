AAA: Johnson City has third most expensive gas prices in the state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to AAA, Johnson City has the third-highest gas prices in the state.

AAA says the average price per gallon in the Johnson City area is $3.15. Only the Nashville and Cleveland areas are more expensive with average prices of $3.18 and $3.17 per gallon.

Meanwhile, Kingsport has the second least expensive gas prices in the state with an average price of $3.11.

According to AAA, Johnson City gas prices have increased by more than a quarter over the past month and by $1.25 over the past year.

Still, gas prices here in the Tri-Cities and across Tennessee remain below the national average of $3.34.

Local gas prices can be checked using Gas Buddy.