NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee’s gas prices are back on the rise and expected to stay that way as summer draws closer, according to the AAA.

The Auto Club Group issued a release Monday stating that the average cost of gas per gallon was $4.08 in the Volunteer State, a rise of 18 cents since the same time in April.

In early May 2021, the cost of gas was $1.37 less than the current average, AAA reports.

Johnson City is currently the most expensive metro market for gas in the state with an average price of $4.14 per gallon.

The release states that half of the gas stations in the state have prices over $4 and that the highest 10% of pump prices are around $4.42 for regular unleaded. In the last week, AAA says each metro area in Tennessee saw a double-digit increase in gas prices.

“A tight global oil supply combined with expectations of high summer gasoline demand and rising crude oil prices are pushing prices at the pump more expensive this week,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA. “Right now, the state gas price average is only four cents below the previous record set earlier this year in March. It’s unclear if we will surpass that record this week, but if market conditions persist, it’s likely we could set a new gas price record here in Tennessee.”

AAA suggests combining errands to limit drive time and removing excess weight from vehicles. Drivers should also drive conservatively, as rapid acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy. AAA also urges drivers to get their vehicles a tune-up to ensure that cars are making the most of the fuel in the tank.