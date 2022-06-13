JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — While the average gas prices in Tennessee continue to break records, one local metro area is among the cheapest to fill up the tank in.

According to a release from AAA – The Auto Club, the average price of gas in Tennessee is $4.64, as of Monday. That price marks a 47-cent increase since the same date in May and a $1.76 increase since June 2021.

“For the second week in a row, Tennesseans saw record-breaking prices at the pump, ” AAA spokeswoman Megan Cooper said. “Price fluctuation is likely again this week as the price of crude oil still remains high and increases in demand are expected. One bit of good news for Tennesseans, though, is that Tennessee moved up one spot this week to the 8th least expensive market in the nation.”

Johnson City is the second least expensive metro market for gas as of Monday, AAA reports. The average gas price in Johnson City is $4.59. The only cheaper metro market is Chattanooga, which AAA says has an average gas price of $4.58.

In Northeast Tennessee, Johnson and Unicoi counties are the most expensive gas markets, with average prices of $4.66 and $4.65 respectively. Carter County is the least expensive local market with an average gas price of $4.55, according to AAA.

Nashville is the most expensive market in the state Monday with an average gas price of $4.68.

AAA reports that 90% of gas stations in Tennessee have prices below $4.75.

The national average gas price is $5.01, according to AAA.

To see a full breakdown of gas prices in Tennessee, click here.