AAA: Gas prices increase across Tennessee, highest since September 2014

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Gas prices are up 4 cents from last week in Tennessee, according to a release Monday from AAA.

The statewide average for a gallon of gas sits at $3.16 — more than a dollar more a gallon than this time last year.

“With the U.S. economy slowly recovering from the depths of the pandemic, demand for gas is robust, but the supply is tight,” said Megan Cooper, a spokesperson with AAA. “We haven’t seen prices this high since September of 2014.”

Several localities exceed the statewide average price for price, including Johnson, Sullivan and Washington counties.

Johnson County has the third highest price for gas in the state at $3.279 a gallon.

The most expensive metro markets in the state include Morristown ($3.21), Nashville ($3.18) and Knoxville ($3.17).

Nationally, the pump price has climbed the past 27 days, an overall 20-cent increase, according to AAA.

For more information, CLICK HERE.