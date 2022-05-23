NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — AAA will offer free towing to help keep impaired drivers off the roads over Memorial Day weekend.

The automotive group announced its Tow to Go service will be active from 6 p.m. Friday, May 27 through 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 31.

Tow to Go offers a ride for the person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

The service will be available in select areas, including Tennessee, and will be free to AAA members and non-members.

“Driving impaired is not worth the risk. It endangers you and the lives of everyone else on the roadway,” Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA said in a release. “AAA urges people to identify a safe ride home before they party, but know that Tow to Go is available as a last resort.”

While the service is free, AAA asks that it only be treated as a backup plan.

To request Tow to Go, call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.