BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A new event venue in Bristol is set to celebrate Halloween in style with live music, cocktails and costume contests next week.

Photo: Old Post 33

Old Post 33 will host ‘A Wicked Halloween’ on Oct. 29 and will bring costumed crowds to the historic building’s downstairs speakeasy space.

Starting at 7 p.m. ticketholders can begin the night with themed cocktails and candy before live music by The Cockhouse Renegades starts at 8.

General admission starts at $15 on Eventbrite and increases to $20 at the door on the day of the event.

Costumes are required for all who attend, and event organizers encouraged partiers to go big to stand a chance in the night’s contests.