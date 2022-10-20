BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A new event venue in Bristol is set to celebrate Halloween in style with live music, cocktails and costume contests next week.
Old Post 33 will host ‘A Wicked Halloween’ on Oct. 29 and will bring costumed crowds to the historic building’s downstairs speakeasy space.
Starting at 7 p.m. ticketholders can begin the night with themed cocktails and candy before live music by The Cockhouse Renegades starts at 8.
General admission starts at $15 on Eventbrite and increases to $20 at the door on the day of the event.
Costumes are required for all who attend, and event organizers encouraged partiers to go big to stand a chance in the night’s contests.