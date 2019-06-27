A tour inside the multi-million dollar homes for sale in the Tri-Cities

Multi-million dollar homes in the Tri-Cities region are rare. There are typically only an average of ten million dollar homes in the Tri-Cities region market at one time. Realtors tell News Channel 11 homes of this caliber could sit on the market anywhere from a few months to a little over a year.

News Channel 11 visited four multi-million dollar homes on the market: one in Kingsport, Piney Flats Johnson City and Jonesborough.

Multi-million dollar homes require realtors to resort to different tactics. Realtor Mary Glen Lively says, at this price point, realtors will host realtor open houses, instead of open houses for the public. Lively says digital marketing is extremely important when selling homes. She compares selling million dollar homes to match making, where realtors have to go out and find million dollar home buyers who would be a perfect fit.

According to Evans and Evans Realty, the majority of million dollar home buyers are coming from out of state, with just 30% of buyers in-state and 70% from out-of-state.

Evans says many out of state buyers don’t want to lose their quality or lifestyle, so they’ll come to an area of low-cost of living and maximize their money for a lower price.

News Channel 11 is going to give you a look inside the million dollar homes of the region.

Eleven Spring Creek Wynd in Kingsport has 7 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and has over 10,000 square feet. The home includes an open floor plan, a home theater, an elevator, a heated pool and an entertainment room with a bar. The home is listed at $2,195,000.

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0130.JPG

Photo Courtesy: Caney Creek Studio

210 Chestnut Ridge Lane home is located in the Ridges in Jonesborough. It was custom built in 2014. It has 5 bathrooms, 6 bedrooms, and is a little over 8,000 square feet. The owners added a touch of culture to many parts of the home, including the door to the master bedroom and a door leading to their second kitchen. Both doors were imported from India. The common area includes a contemporary fireplace, next to a wall of glass overlooking the mountains. The home is listed at $2.2 million.



















Courtesy: Evans and Evans Real Estate

111 Ridgemont Road in Johnson City is described as a “Southern Colonial Estate.” The home has 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, two tennis courts, a butlers pantry, a sauna and over 5,000 square feet. The home sits on 2.3 acres of land. Each room has a touch of its own personality. Realtor Elaine Crawford says years ago, Chuck Norris approached the owner to buy the home, but at that time he was not interested. Crawford says she could see the home being turned into a bed and breakfast. It is listed at $1.99 million.

Photo Courtesy: Booney Crawford

The most expensive home on the market is a “Mediterranean Estate” in Piney Flats that is listed at $7.5 million. The home is located on the main channel of Boone Lake. It was designed for entertaining. It is over 17 thousand square feet and includes a gourmet kitchen, 5 bedrooms, and 11 bathrooms.















Courtesy: Bruce McCamish Photography